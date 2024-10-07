Games Workshop Group (GAW) is the global leader for tabletop miniature gaming, which has enjoyed impressive growth, with core revenue and total operating profit CAGRs of 17% and 19%, respectively, since FY15. A combination of improved product innovation, engagement with customers, geographic expansion of its distribution and licensing its intellectual property (IP) to third parties have driven its growth. Its vertical integration and control of its IP contribute to enviable returns on capital of well over 100% in recent years. The company has a favourable distribution policy of returning truly surplus cash.

