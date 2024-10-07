Tesla is set to host a significant event dubbed "We, Robot" this Thursday, featuring the highly anticipated unveiling of its robotaxi. This innovation comes at a crucial juncture for the electric vehicle manufacturer, as it grapples with declining sales and a nearly 40% drop in stock value from its 2021 peak. The robotaxi presentation aligns with CEO Elon Musk's strategy of maintaining investor interest through cutting-edge technologies like self-driving software. While many investors eagerly await the reveal, some prominent figures have expressed skepticism about Tesla's announcement practices, leading to their divestment.

Analyst Predictions and Stock Performance

Despite the upcoming event's potential to reinvigorate Tesla's stock, JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman forecasts a significant price decline in the near future. This projection comes despite a recent increase in the stock's target price, reflecting the complex market conditions facing the automaker. However, Tesla's stock has shown resilience, with a 0.64% rise to €229.28 on October 7, 2024, though it still registers a 2.88% decrease over the past month. The robotaxi unveiling could prove pivotal in determining the stock's trajectory amidst these fluctuating market dynamics.

