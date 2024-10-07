Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRFF) (FSE: O0k) ("Bayridge") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the U.S. based OTCQB Market under symbol "BYRRF."

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "BYRG" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol "O0k."

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO stated, "Cross-trading onto the OTCQB Venture Market as well as Bayridge's shares being DTC eligible marks the achievement of yet another important milestone that we set out to achieve. We believe trading on the OTCQB, along with DTC eligibility will provide much greater visibility and transparency to investors which will allow for us to reach a wider audience. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from our partners and shareholders as we continue to execute on our business plan."

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing its portfolio of Canadian uranium and lithium projects. The 1,337 ha Waterbury East project is located 25 km northeast of the Cigar Lake Mine in the northeastern Athabasca Basin region. Geophysical surveys have identified a 7km long conductivity corridor where mid-2000's drilling highlighted faulted and altered basement rock with local uranium enrichment. Large sections of this corridor remain untested. The 11,142 ha Constellation project is located 60 km south of the present-day Athabasca Basin edge in an area of significant exploration activity for basement hosted uranium. Historic airborne radiometric, electromagnetic, and magnetic surveys identified electromagnetic conductors associated with magnetic lows. The 4,413 ha Sharp Lake project, located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario, hosts peraluminous S-type muscovite bearing pegmatite bearing granites in contact with metasediments. Preliminary sampling has highlighted anomalous rare-element values, potentially indicative of lithium mineralization.

Forward-Looking information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the successful enhanced market conditions. Forward-Looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

