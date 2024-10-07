

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Monday despite higher Treasury yields and a firmer dollar.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $2,656.73 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at 2,677.10.



The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4 percent after robust U.S. jobs data signaled economic resilience but prompted traders to pare bets on aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.



After Friday's blowout payrolls report, traders now price in only a quarter-point cut in interest rates at the Federal Reserve's next policy announcement on Nov. 7, with a small chance that the policy rate stays unchanged.



This week's U.S. economic calendar could give clues as to what to expect at the Federal Reserve's next meeting to be held in November.



Heading into the earnings season, the focus this week will be on U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price inflation data for last month as well as minutes from the Fed's September policy meeting.



On the geopolitical front, today marks a year after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel, which led to its retaliation in Gaza.



Hezbollah rockets hit Israel's third largest city Haifa early today. Israeli military said that air raid sirens were activated in central Israel after rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News