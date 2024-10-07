

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israeli defense forces intensified air strikes targeting Gaza and the Lebanese capital of Beirut simultaneously on the first anniversary of Hamas' cross-border attack in Israel, which triggered the Middle East war.



Dozens were killed in air strikes on a mosque and a now defunct school, which were converted as refugee relief shelters Sunday, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.



The Israeli military says Hamas militants were hiding there.



On the other side, two people were injured near Tel Aviv by rockets fired from Gaza, while 60 apartments in northern Israel were damaged by rockets launched from Lebanon.



Marking the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks, people gathered at the site of the Nova music festival, where more than 1000 attendees were killed by Hamas militants a year ago.



Palestinian militants took more than 250 hostage in southern Israel that day, many of whom died in custody.



Israel's retaliation resulted in the death of nearly 42,000 people, including key Hamas leaders in Gaza, and triggered a humanitarian crisis.



A memorial ceremony was also held Monday at Kibbutz Nir Oz, the worst-hit place in the attack.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News