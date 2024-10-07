Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF), Volatus Aerospace, a leader in aerial solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario. Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace Inc. will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Glen Lynch , CEO of Volatus Aerospace Inc. commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

SOURCE: Cantech Letter