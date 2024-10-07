Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari Securities LLC Announces Appointment of Capital Markets Veteran James Hopkins as Managing Director Head of Capital Markets

Hopkins has Led and Structured Hundreds of Capital Markets Transactions

Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH) (the "Company") today noted that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC ("Dominari"), announced that it has further expanded its practice with the appointment of capital markets veteran James (Jimmy) Hopkins as Managing Director Head of Capital Markets.

Mr. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities LLC, commented, "Our commitment to positioning Dominari as a full-service, diversified financial services firm and growing our business remains stronger than ever, and Jimmy has a proven record of success with hundreds of completed transactions. He covers the most prolific investors in the small cap space and has a deep network of institutional investors, hedge funds and family offices that will enhance our distribution capabilities. He also brings an insightful buy-side perspective to the firm from his experience as a founder of Sixth Borough Capital, an investment fund he co-founded in 2021. I am confident he will harness the potential of our platform and help us deliver compelling results. We are pleased to welcome him to the team."

Mr. Hopkins brings over three decades of capital markets and investment banking experience to Dominari. He has led and structured hundreds of transactions during his career over a broad range of financial instruments ranging from debt, equity, IPOs, secondary offerings, bridge financings and PIPEs. Most recently, he served as Head of Capital Markets at Dawson James Securities, where he spent more than 10 years originating, structuring and placing the firms' offerings.

As Managing Director, Mr. Hopkins will be responsible for structuring, placing and originating offerings primarily in the Healthcare and Technology sectors.

James Hopkins, commented, "I am thrilled to join the team at Dominari. It is a crucial time in the capital markets, and Dominari's platform is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities. I look forward to being an integral part of growing the business and building upon its success."

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

