

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian industrial production decreased for the second straight month in August, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, slower than the 3.6 percent decline in July.



Data showed that manufacturing output also contracted 1.1 percent over the month versus a 2.1 percent rise in July.



Production in extraction and related services dropped 1.0 percent, while mining and quarrying output grew by 5.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth moderated to 6.0 percent in August from 10.1 percent a month ago.



