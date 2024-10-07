New Autumn/Winter 2024 collection features high-performance, luxury skiwear and accessories.

Iconic new styles further expand the product portfolio of global luxury lifestyle brand.

Introduces a new AI-generated 'perfect' ski resort scene, digitally printed across outerwear, base layers and accessories.

Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has launched its new Autumn/Winter 2024 (AW24) collection.

The AW24 collection is a fusion of future-thinking and iconic heritage. It includes the company's best-selling styles, such as its signature Aurora Ski Pant and Polar Flare Jacket, along with a number of new iconic styles.

As a celebration of skiing in all its forms, the collection comprises four collection stories:

Chamonix Block colors, houndstooth and chevrons in signature red, white and blue color palette, pixelated, twisted and digitized. Bold prints represent a modern homage to the world of retro skiing.

Block colors, houndstooth and chevrons in signature red, white and blue color palette, pixelated, twisted and digitized. Bold prints represent a modern homage to the world of retro skiing. Trojena Named after the in-development Neom-based futuristic ski resort, blends classic skiwear pieces with a ready-to-wear aesthetic. High-shine liquid-look fabrics, bursts of orange, technical leather and a black-on-black houndstooth make a bold statement for a new era of skiing.

Named after the in-development Neom-based futuristic ski resort, blends classic skiwear pieces with a ready-to-wear aesthetic. High-shine liquid-look fabrics, bursts of orange, technical leather and a black-on-black houndstooth make a bold statement for a new era of skiing. St. Moritz - Offers a seamless transition between ski and aprés, snow white layers sit alongside a rich, deep aubergine in tactile textures inspired by the elegance of former ski style icons.

- Offers a seamless transition between ski and aprés, snow white layers sit alongside a rich, deep aubergine in tactile textures inspired by the elegance of former ski style icons. Sun Valley Color-drenched ode to the '70s, resurfacing archival prints from the very first Perfect Moment collection. Introduces a new AI-generated 'perfect' ski resort scene, digitally printed across outerwear, base layers and accessories.

The collection also includes an exclusive standalone collaboration, Ice Chalet. Each collection story is fuelled by the brand's undeniable spirit, blending classic styles with cutting-edge innovations in silhouettes, prints and fabrics.

"For this latest collection, we aimed to blend modern innovation with a deep respect of our skiing heritage," noted Perfect Moment co-founder and creative director, Jane Gottschalk. "Each capsule reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries while honouring timeless style and functionality."

"From the bold, retro-inspired prints of Chamonix to the futuristic edge of Trojena, the elegant textures of St. Moritz, and the nostalgic charm of Sun Valley, every detail has been carefully considered," Gottschalk added. "Our new accessories line, including the oversized and jumbo padded totes, embodies both practicality and style. Ultimately, our goal was to create a collection that celebrates the joy and freedom of skiing, combining high-performance features with a sense of fun and style."

At its core, the collection represents a masterclass in high-performance skiwear. Fabrications have been upgraded across the board. All soft-shell pieces feature an enhanced iteration of their four-way stretch capabilities. Knitwear is rendered in 100% Merino wool and base layers now come seamless (for comfort), offering varying compression levels.

Special attention to detail has been made to the signature Aurora ski pant, the best-selling "icon" style which has become synonymous with the label. It is now available in three different fits, with two length options in the classic black colorway. The function is, of course, balanced with a keen sense of fun throughout.

This season also welcomes new accessories, born from Gottschalk's 'throw in and go' approach to packing that allows more time for moment-making. Key pieces include oversized and jumbo padded totes that are large enough for more than essentials yet can sling over your shoulder whenever the mood takes you. Each is made in Italy and comes in a range of prints and colorways that coordinate seamlessly with the rest of the collection.

After the brand's success at several multi-brand high-end retailers and seeing record growth from its eCommerce initiatives over the past year, Perfect Moment's AW24 collection marks another major step for the global brand.

Mark Buckley, CEO of Perfect Moment, remarked: "This collection further enhances our skiwear and luxury lifestyle offerings with innovative designs. The distinctive style and functionality of our new Autumn Winter range continue to distinguish Perfect Moment as one of the most sought-after luxury ski brands globally.

"The launch of our Autumn Winter 2024 collection will be supported by an expanded multi-channel approach, including the opening of our first seasonal retail location later this month in New York City's iconic SoHo. This new space will showcase our AW24 collection and host events throughout the season."

The Perfect Moment AW24 collection is available today on perfectmoment.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus for our initial public offering and in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

