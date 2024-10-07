

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - More than 10,000 anti-Semitic incidents were reported in the U.S. in a year since the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, hitting a record high, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism, or ADL.



The leading anti-hate organization says this is the highest number of incidents recorded in any year since it started tracking anti-Semitic incidents in the country in 1979.



These newly released figures, recorded from October 7, 2023 to September 24, 2024, represent more than 200-percent increase compared to the incidents reported during the same period a year before, which saw 3,325 incidents.



Anti-semeticism, a sentiment that is hostile, prejudiced or discriminatory against Jews, is exponentially demonstrated on college campuses in the United States, the figures show.



At least 1,200 of the anti-Semitic incidents happened in the campuses of the country. ADL says it recorded about 200 incidents in the same period a year before, representing a five-fold increase.



Of the total number of incidents, more than 2,000 occurred at Jewish institutions such as synagogues and Jewish centers. More than half of all incidents at Jewish institutions took the form of bomb threats.



ADL's preliminary data also found that more than 3,000 of all incidents took place during anti-Israel rallies. These featured regular explicit expressions of support for terrorist groups including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, one of the most concerning anti-Semitic trends ADL captured since October 7, 2023.



'Today, we mourn the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel, marking one year since the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. From that day on, Jewish Americans haven't had a single moment of respite,' said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. 'Instead, we've faced a shocking number of anti-Semitic threats and experienced calls for more violence against Israelis and Jews everywhere.'



As Israel marks the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks, its forces are fighting two-anti-Semitic terrorist outfits on two fronts: the Hamas in Gaza, and the Hezbollah in Lebanon.



