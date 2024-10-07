

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company said, on October 3, 2024, it learned of unauthorized activity within its computer networks and systems, which the company determined to be the result of a cybersecurity incident. The company immediately activated its incident response protocols. The company said it will continue to take steps to protect its systems and data, including disconnecting or deactivating certain of its systems.



American Water Works believes that none of its water or wastewater facilities or operations have been negatively impacted by the incident. American Water Works does not expect the incident will have a material effect on the company, or its financial condition or results of operations.



