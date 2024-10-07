

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Gallup surveys conducted in Israel and in the Palestinian regions of West Bank and East Jerusalem show that people's outlook for peace in Middle East remains grim.



Marking the first anniversary of Hamas attack in Israel, which triggered the Israel-Hamas war, Gallup asked questions for the latest insights into the daily lives of Israelis and Palestinians, including whether they think peace will ever be achieved, their expectations for the future, and how they view their own leadership and that of the U.S. during the conflict.



In Gallup surveys conducted in July-August, few people in Israel or the West Bank and East Jerusalem think peace will ever be reached in the long-running conflict. Two-thirds of people living in these regions think a permanent peace will never be achieved.



Many in the international community see the so-called 'two-state solution', which calls for the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, as the only viable way to achieve lasting peace. But public opposition to this proposal on the ground may make it difficult to achieve, the survey shows.



In Israel, more than twice as many people do not support the two-state solution as support it.



In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, enthusiasm for the two-state solution is equally as low among respondents as it is in Israel. More than a quarter support it, compared with 64 percent who do not.



When it comes to achieving self-determination and security for Palestinians, respondents in the West Bank and East Jerusalem favor nonviolent forms of resistance and negotiation over armed struggle and military solutions.



Gallup said it was not able to survey Gaza in this year's survey because of the highly dangerous security situation there.



Palestinians living in the West Bank and East Jerusalem give the U.S. low marks for its efforts to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure they receive crucial humanitarian aid. Approval of U.S. leadership is also at a new low.



Asked if the U.S. has done enough to ensure that Palestinians in Gaza receive humanitarian aid, 71 percent of respondents disagreed.



A United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs report released roughly at the same time as the survey showed that more than 1 million in southern and central Gaza received no rations at all, Gallup says.



Two in three Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem agree with the statement that 'the U.S. has the ability to significantly influence Israeli government policies.'



