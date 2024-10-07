Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Paul Jewer, President & Chief Executive Officer, High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) ("High Liner" or the "Company") and Honourable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development and MLA, Lunenburg, joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange to open the market in celebration of High Liner Foods Incorporated's 125th anniversary and over 50 years of being listed on TSX.









High Liner Foods Incorporated, is a leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood and is proudly celebrating a landmark 125th anniversary this year. An iconic brand, High Liner Foods' retail branded products are sold throughout Canada and the United States under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day labels. With a deep and rich history in Atlantic Canada, High Liner Foods is honoured to ring the market opening bell in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, where the company's story began on December 12, 1899. For more information visit www.highlinerfoods.com

