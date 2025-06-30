Anzeige
Conagra Brands, Inc.: Conagra Brands Completes Divestiture of Van de Kamp's and Mrs. Paul's Brands to High Liner Foods

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it has completed the divestiture of the Van de Kamp's® and Mrs. Paul's® brands to High Liner Foods. The sale includes all associated intellectual property and inventory, but does not include employees or manufacturing facilities.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's ®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world. Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA:
[email protected]

INVESTORS:
Matthew Neisius
[email protected]

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
