

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration has announced the immediate availability of $100 million in Emergency Relief funds for the North Carolina Department of Transportation to help pay for the costs of immediate emergency work resulting from Hurricane Helene flood damage in the state.



Simultaneously, FHWA has announced the immediate release of $32 million in Emergency Relief funding for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. These funds are a quickly released 'down payment' to help in the immediate aftermath to support emergency repair work stemming from Hurricane Helene.??



FHWA had earlier announced the immediate availability of $2 million in Emergency Relief funds provided through the 'quick release' process for use by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The initial funds will offset costs of immediate repair work needed as a result of Hurricane Helene flood damage.



Hurricane Helene brought heavy rainfall, flooding, winds, and tornadoes that impacted these states and Georgia and Florida late last month.? Numerous areas throughout these states experienced significant damage, including flash flooding, landslides, rock fall, road washouts and bridge collapses.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News