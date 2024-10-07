PGA of America: William Hill Named Official Wine of the 2025 Ryder Cup

William Hill Wine Lounge to feature numerous offerings throughout 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2024 / The PGA of America and William Hill Estate Winery announced today that William Hill has been appointed as the "Official Wine" of the 2025 Ryder Cup. This announcement expands William Hill's multi-year partnership as the "Official Wine" for both the PGA of America and PGA Championship through 2026.

Hospitality areas throughout Bethpage Black, site of the 45th Ryder Cup, September 23-28, 2025, will feature a variety of selections from William Hill's wine offerings. Additionally, spectators can enjoy William Hill's Estate California Chardonnay at general concession pouring bars.

"We are thrilled that spectators will be able to enjoy William Hill's premier wine offerings throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup," said PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships Luke Reissman. "William Hill offers a diverse wine selection, which will undoubtedly be a hit throughout golf's greatest team event. This edition of the Ryder Cup will be truly remarkable, further enhanced by the presence of William Hill."

The William Hill Wine Lounge, a branded pouring bar, is the perfect spot for spectators looking to enjoy a refreshing glass of wine without missing any of the on-course action.

Spectators can order from William Hill's well-crafted portfolio of wines while relaxing in the lounge and viewing all the action.

"William Hill Estate Winery is excited to build upon our partnership with the PGA of America by expanding further into golf with the Ryder Cup," said Gallo Wines Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlotti. "William Hill has a history in golf, and our consumers' passion for both our wine and golf make this partnership a perfect match. Given the massive reach of this event and the attention it garners, we are thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious event."

For nearly 50 years, William Hill Estate Winery has crafted rich and expressive wines, including their iconic Chardonnay. The collection of wines is rooted in the character of the unique, rolling hills of the 200-acre estate in the heart of the Silverado Bench in Napa Valley.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About William Hill Estate Winery

From bright and expressive Chardonnay to crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc to rich and complex Cabernet Sauvignon, William Hill Estate Winery skillfully sources the finest grapes from the coast of California to meet their high standards of quality and luxury. After nearly 50 years of expertly growing wine, William Hill Estate Winery takes a disciplined approach to crafting wines and delivering extraordinary fruit that showcases the unique characteristics of these world-renowned growing regions. The flavorful and refreshing result is apparent in every glass of William Hill Estate wine.

