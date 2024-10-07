Anzeige
Montag, 07.10.2024
Brunel International NV: Extraordinary Meeting Of Shareholders Brunel International N.V.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders and other persons entitled to attend the meetings of Brunel International N.V. ('Company') are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that will take place on Monday November 25, 2024 at 4 p.m. CET at the offices of Brunel International N.V. at John M. Keynesplein 33, 1066 EP Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Agenda:

1. Opening
2. Proposal to appoint Mr A. (Aad) Kuiper as member of the Supervisory Board (voting item)
3. Close

The agenda with notes is available for inspection and can be obtained free of charge from Brunel International N.V., John M. Keynesplein 33, 1066 EP Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and can be viewed on the website of Brunel International N.V. (www.brunelinternational.net (http://www.brunelinternational.net)).

Persons who are in possession of shares of Brunel International N.V. on October 28, 2024 after processing of all subscriptions and withdrawals per this date (the "Record Date"), and have notified their intention to attend the meeting will have access to the meeting.

Notification
Shareholders, usufructuaries and holders of a right of pledge on shares, insofar as they are entitled to attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, who wish to attend the meeting in person or by means of a proxy are requested to register themselves via www.abnamro.com/evoting (http://www.abnamro.com/evoting) or register through their financial intermediary as of October 29, 2024, but no later than 5 p.m. CET on November 18, 2024. In all circumstances, the intermediaries will need to issue a statement via www.abnamro.com/intermediary (http://www.abnamro.com/intermediary), no later than 1 p.m. CET on November 19, 2024, stating that the shares were registered in the name of the holder thereof on the Record Date whereupon the holder will receive a proof of registration (the "Registration Note") which will also serve as an attendance card for the meeting. In addition, the intermediaries are requested to include the full address details of the relevant ultimate beneficial holders in order to be able to verify the shareholding on the Record Date in an efficient manner.

The voting and meeting rights can also be exercised by a proxy. Proxy and voting instructions can be given from October 29, 2024 until November 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. CET via www.abnamro.com/evoting (http://www.abnamro.com/evoting). Shareholders or other persons entitled to attend the meeting who are not in position to give their proxy and voting instructions in electronic form may file a written proxy at the offices of the Company no later than November 18, 2024 at 5 p.m. CET. The person exercising the proxy should hand in the Registration Note and a copy of the proxy at the registration desk prior to the meeting.

Attendees to the meeting may be requested to show a valid identification.

Amsterdam, October 7, 2024

The Board of Directors

Attachment:
BINT Convocation EGM 2024

 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3289e479-a569-4238-9318-06c56597f349)
Source: Brunel International NV


