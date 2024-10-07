Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST.H) ("FluroTech" or the "Company") announces that the amalgamation agreement between the Company and Great Slave Helicopters 2018 Ltd., among others, dated April 19, 2024, as amended (the "Definitive Agreement"), and as further described in the press releases dated April 19, 2024 and May 1, 2024, has been terminated due to unfavorable market conditions and changed economic conditions impacting the proposed transaction and events outside the Company's control.

The Company is continuing to identify and evaluate assets and businesses with a view of reinstating the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Company's common shares are listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV (the "NEX") under the symbol "TEST.H". Trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted since December 20, 2023. The Company has applied to the NEX to resume trading of its common shares, which were previously halted from trading pending completion of the proposed transaction.

