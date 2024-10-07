Braille Energy Systems Inc. Provides Update on EARLYALERT Lithium Battery Warning System

Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful validation of its EARLYALERT Lithium Battery Thermal Warning System by an independent third party, ChargeSafe.

Test results will be used to apply for a TM-1 technology approval with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for their charging cabinets, as part of a city initiative to provide secure and safe lithium battery charging stations in NYC for the growing electric micromobility (e-micromobility) market. Lithium battery fires in micromobility devices continue to be a significant issue in NYC (In New York City, some progress on lithium-ion safety | Bicycle Retailer and Industry News) due the popularity of e-bikes.

ChargeSafe (www.chargesafe.nyc) performed the test at the Morris County Fire Academy in Morristown, New Jersey earlier this summer. The test was conducted in a controlled environment that mimicked the effects of thermal runaway, the leading cause of catastrophic battery fires The EARLYALERT system provided early detection, shutting off the charging system and thereby limiting catastrophic damage.

"We couldn't ask for better validation of our EARLYALERT Lithium Battery Thermal Warning System, and we look forward to continued collaboration with our partners in NYC as well as other Urban Centers where e-mobility fires are an issue," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of BESI. "In addition to ChargeSafe in NYC, we are also working with industrial partners testing EARLYALERT in various battery applications."

Figure 1: John Consiglio, CEO of ChargeSafe, next to one of his safe charging cabinets in New York City.

Figure 2: A ChargeSafe test cabinet featuring the EarlyAlert Lithium Battery Thermal Warning Sensor and lithium LFP batteries mimicking thermal runaway at the Morris County Fire Academy in Morristown, New Jersey

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

For more information, please contact:

Judith Mazvihwa-Maclean, CFO

jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

613-581-4040

Kimberly Darlington, Investor Relations

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

514-771-3398

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, completion of the Transaction, completion of a private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business and operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com