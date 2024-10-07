Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Dominic Dowd, Vice President, TMX Datalinx Product Strategy & Analytics, TMX Group, joined members of CDP to close the market and celebrate the inaugural Sustainable Investment Summit hosted by TMX Datalinx in collaboration with CDP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DbXJD8Fx2n0
The TMX ESG Data Hub offers insightful environmental, social and governance data, to empower investment communities to make well-rounded and informed investment decisions beyond financial factors. CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.
