Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 in the evening of Thursday, July 31, 2025. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q2 2025 financial results analyst conference call WHO: John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Interim Chief Risk Officer, TMX Group WHEN: Friday, August 1, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET HOW: Participants may access the conference call via the webcast link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14087 The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.



About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

