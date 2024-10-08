Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announces the departure of Kenneth Fry as President of Olympia Benefits Inc. ("Olympia Benefits"), effective October 7, 2024.

Mr. Fry has served Olympia for over 15 years and was instrumental in the digital transformation of Olympia Benefits' health spending account business that saw online claims grow from 20% to 90% of all health spending account claims processed by Olympia Benefits. Olympia would like to express its great appreciation and thanks to Mr. Fry for his many years of service and dedication.

On an interim basis Craig Skauge, Executive-Vice President of Olympia, will assume day-to-day leadership of Olympia Benefits and will assist the Olympia Board of Directors in its search for a new President of Olympia Benefits.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia Financial Group Inc. ("OFGI") conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. OFGI also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

OFGI's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

