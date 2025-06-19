Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2025) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held on June 18, 2025, the following seven (7) director nominees were elected:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent Number Percent Richard Skauge 690,056 99.374% 4,349 0.626% Craig Skauge 690,153 99.388% 4,252 0.612% Gerard Janssen 688,269 99.116% 6,136 0.884% Brian Newman 688,269 99.116% 6,136 0.884% Antony Balasubramanian 685,762 98.755% 8,643 1.245% Anthony Lanzl 690,962 99.504% 3,443 0.496% Paul Kelly 663,689 95.577% 30,716 4.423%











In addition, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of Olympia was approved.

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Number Percent Number Percent 697,465 99.955% 315 0.045%

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered plan accounts, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

