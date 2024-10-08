

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) will replace MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the S&P MidCap 400, and MDU Resources Group will replace Chuy's Holdings Inc. (CHUY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, October 11.



S&P 500 constituent Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is acquiring Chuy's Holdings in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. MDU Resources announced its intention to spin-off a company later this month.



