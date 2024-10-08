

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SKK Holdings Limited (SKK), a civil engineering service provider that specializes in subsurface utility works in Singapore, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate 2.50 million ordinary shares at price of $4.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $10.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



The company is offering 1.75 million ordinary shares and selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 750,000 ordinary shares. The company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders.



The ordinary shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 8, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'SKK.' The Offering is expected to close on or about October 9, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



Bancroft Capital, LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering. Troy Gould PC is acting as U.S. legal counsel to the Company, and Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP is acting as U.S. legal counsel to Bancroft Capital, LLC.



