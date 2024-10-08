Anzeige
Innodisk Corporation: Innodisk Launches InnoPPE AI Recognition Solution to Enhance Workplace Safety

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk, a leading global AI solution provider, has introduced an innovative AI-based InnoPPE recognition solution to improve safety and compliance in high-risk industrial environments. This AI-driven solution ensures real-time detection of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including safety helmets and gloves, and seamlessly integrates with existing surveillance systems.


With rising global attention on Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), stricter PPE standards are pushing businesses to adopt more effective monitoring systems. Regulations like ISO 45001 and Directive 89/656/EEC emphasize the need for better safety practices. In industries such as manufacturing and energy extraction, InnoPPE provides a vital solution by ensuring workers consistently wear the required protective gear.

The solution efficiently processes four or more video streams at once, identifying PPE violations and instantly notifying management with detailed information for immediate action. This real-time feedback helps reduce safety risks without affecting operational efficiency.

InnoPPE is highly customizable, supporting both AMD Xilinx FPGA and Intel x86 platforms for optimal performance, low latency, and reduced power consumption. It also integrates effortlessly with existing IP camera systems, minimizing additional equipment costs, as a single edge AI device handles multiple 1080p (Full HD) camera feeds, providing cost-effective scalability across industrial setups.

Building on Innodisk's core value of "absolute service," the InnoPPE solution sets itself apart by offering a buy-out model that combines both hardware and software into a single package. This eliminates the complexities of managing separate vendors or paying recurring subscription fees. Innodisk delivers a fully integrated solution with customizable AI models tailored to specific environments. These models are rapidly developed, ensuring high accuracy and flexibility alongside real-time support, making it a comprehensive and efficient safety solution for industrial environments.

Besides, the intuitive interface enables seamless camera management, real-time streaming, and quick access to safety violation records. Through its collaboration with renowned Network Optix, InnoPPE offers a user-friendly experience while elevating safety standards across high-risk industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.innodisk.com/en/index

Innodisk Corporation is the world's leading industrial storage solution provider. Please visit us for more information https://www.innodisk.com Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525341/Press_Photo_InnoPPE_AI_Recognition_Solution.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826938/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innodisk-launches-innoppe-ai-recognition-solution-to-enhance-workplace-safety-302269571.html

