

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE(NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Tuesday that it has received orders from Canada for 74 N163 turbines with 500 MW capacity from an undisclosed party.



The financial terms of the transaction and the party's name have not been disclosed.



The orders include a premium service for the maintenance of the turbines between 15 and 30 years.



The Group will supply the machines during the period from 2025 to 2026.



Patxi Landa, Chief Sales Officer at the Nordex Group: 'We are also supplying these turbines with both our proven Advanced Anti-icing System for rotor blades and as cold climate versions. Both are decisive options for the additional yield of the turbines in cold seasons, which we have been using in Northern Europe for many years.'



