

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Students issued an update on current trading and quarterly property valuations for the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture as at 30 September 2024. At 30 September 2024, USAF's property portfolio was independently valued at 2.98 billion pounds, a 1.5% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter. LSAV's property portfolio was independently valued at 2.04 billion pounds, a 1.6% increase on a like-for-like basis during the quarter.



The Group announced like-for-like rental growth of 8.2% and occupancy of 97.5% for the 2024/25 academic year. The Group remains confident in delivering adjusted EPS at the upper end of the 45.5 pence - 46.5 pence range for fiscal 2024.



Looking forward, the Group projects rental growth of 4-5% for the 2025/26 academic year.



