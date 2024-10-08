A Novel Keyboard that Brings Style, Smooth typing, Customization and Fun to the Workspaces For Modern Professionals

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the launch of POP Icon Keys, an innovative, eye-catching new keyboard designed to express yourself and boost productivity. POP Icon Keys personalizes the workspace with its bold design and features that marry style with unparalleled functionality.

"At Logitech, we believe you should get the style and design you want at your workspace without compromising on productivity and comfort," said Art O'Gnimh, general manager in the personal workspace division at Logitech. "POP Icon Keys delivers a brilliant typing experience and smart productivity shortcuts, in a carefully crafted standout design."

POP Icon Keys's contoured, low-profile keys offer responsive, hushed, and instantly familiar typing. The keyboard's fresh colors, transparent finishing, and sleek silhouette will enhance and personalize any desk, wherever you get work done.

Featuring four customizable life-hack Action Keys with the free Logi Options+ app to save time and work smarter, seamlessly transition from "work mode" to "break mode" by accessing a suite of productivity tools, opening up your favorite social media, music, and video apps or launching your favorite AI tools, including Logi AI Prompt Builder, with a single key press. POP Icon Keys also provides all the widely-used 1-touch shortcut keys like mute, emoji menu, screenshot, and more, which can be personalized and accessed easily using the free Logi Options+ app to suit individual workflow needs. The keyboard is designed to work with multiple operating systems and devices, for typing across up to three different computers, phones, or tablets at the press of a button. With up to 36 months of battery life, POP Icon Keys provides long-lasting reliability and uninterrupted productivity.

The POP Icon Combo pairs POP Icon Keys with POP Mouse, which features a SmartWheel for precise navigation and Silent Touch Technology that removes 90% of click noise. A perfect companion to the keyboard, POP Mouse features two Action Buttons customizable through the Logi Options+ app to effortlessly toggle between work and leisure modes. With a battery that lasts up to 24 months and the ability to connect and switch between up to three devices, work for longer with this modern, compact, and contoured mouse.

Experience the future of workplace personalization and efficiency and with the POP Icon Keys keyboard and POP Mouse-where style and design meets innovation to transform your creative and productive space.

Designing for Sustainability

With POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse, users can elevate their workspace style and productivity, all while enjoying the peace of mind that comes with knowing it was designed with sustainability in mind. The POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse use post-consumer recycled plastic in their plastic parts between 37% and 70%, depending on the color to enhance circularity and lower the product's carbon footprint. Furthermore, its paper packaging comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Availability and Pricing

POP Icon Keys will be available in rose/off-white, orange/off-white, graphite/green, lilac/off-white, and graphite/off-white globally in October 2024 for $49.99, and the POP Icon Keys Combo for $69.99, and the POP Mouse for $29.99. These products also go well with the Logitech Desk Mat for $19.99 for a complete desk setup to match any aesthetic and are available to purchase at www.logitech.com and other global retailers.

The Logi Options+ app is available to download for free at logi.com/optionsplus.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

