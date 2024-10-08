

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) Tuesday said its Assets Under Management or AUM for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024 was 37.187 billion pounds, a 0.6 percent decline from last year.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, AUM increased 0.7 percent.



The company also noted that net outflows for the fourth quarter was 37 percent lower than the previous quarter, with a sharp drop in redemptions from the major European private wealth investors.



'Over the next few months, we also expect to close the purchase of the European assets of SKY Harbor Capital Management LLC, adding ca. £1.6 billion to our AUM at that time, subject to investment performance and client retention,' said Ian Simm, Chief Executive.



