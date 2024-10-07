BayWa r.e. Hands Over Operations of 200MWac Nevada Gold Mines TS Solar Array Project

ELKO, Nev., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e. has constructed and handed over operations of a 200MWac Solar Project to Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) operated by Barrick Gold Corporation. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mark Bristow, Barrick President and CEO, Christine Keener, Barrick COO for North America, Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, the Department of Energy's Heidi Miller and other distinguished executives and government officials.

The project, which spans 1500 acres in Northern Nevada, provides 260 MWdc of renewable energy to NGM. The project was built in two phases: the first phase was energized in December 2023 and the second in June 2024. This collaborative endeavor between BayWa r.e. and NGM marks a milestone in local economic activity and energy diversification.

BayWa r.e. managed project deliverables, performed 100% of the electrical work and solar module installation, conducted quality control and ensured timely delivery of the work. The mutual commitment of NGM and BayWa r.e. to supporting the local economy was reflected in a local workforce program. Over half of the project's workforce, amounting to over 200,000 local labor-hours, was locally sourced, a strategic move to facilitate economic growth within Northern Nevada communities.

"We are thankful to Nevada Gold Mines for selecting us as a partner for this project. Nevada is committed to clean energy, and BayWa r.e. could not be more excited about having expanded our footprint in the state and created new jobs for Nevada families," said Bradley Ferrell, CEO at BayWa r.e. Power Solutions, Inc. "We are excited that our renewable energy expertise will help produce large scale green energy in the state of Nevada."

The new solar facility has the capacity to produce 17% of NGM's annual power demand and cut carbon emissions by 234 kilotons per year, significantly reducing NGM's reliance on carbon-based electricity sources.

"The BayWa r.e. team partnered with us to strategize material selection and procurement, manage construction while ensuring compliance to our project's requirement for Nevada-based labor, and commission both phases of our 200MW solar array. The project was completed safely, on time, and within budget," said Kevin Sessions, Head of Projects & Energy, Nevada Gold Mines.

