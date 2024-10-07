Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519406 | ISIN: DE0005194062 | Ticker-Symbol: BYW6
Xetra
08.10.24
11:20 Uhr
12,720 Euro
+0,080
+0,63 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYWA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYWA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,64012,70011:44
12,60012,66011:44
PR Newswire
07.10.2024 22:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BayWa r.e. Hands Over Operations of 200MWac Nevada Gold Mines TS Solar Array Project

ELKO, Nev., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BayWa r.e. has constructed and handed over operations of a 200MWac Solar Project to Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) operated by Barrick Gold Corporation. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Mark Bristow, Barrick President and CEO, Christine Keener, Barrick COO for North America, Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen, the Department of Energy's Heidi Miller and other distinguished executives and government officials.

The project, which spans 1500 acres in Northern Nevada, provides 260 MWdc of renewable energy to NGM. The project was built in two phases: the first phase was energized in December 2023 and the second in June 2024. This collaborative endeavor between BayWa r.e. and NGM marks a milestone in local economic activity and energy diversification.

BayWa r.e. managed project deliverables, performed 100% of the electrical work and solar module installation, conducted quality control and ensured timely delivery of the work. The mutual commitment of NGM and BayWa r.e. to supporting the local economy was reflected in a local workforce program. Over half of the project's workforce, amounting to over 200,000 local labor-hours, was locally sourced, a strategic move to facilitate economic growth within Northern Nevada communities.

"We are thankful to Nevada Gold Mines for selecting us as a partner for this project. Nevada is committed to clean energy, and BayWa r.e. could not be more excited about having expanded our footprint in the state and created new jobs for Nevada families," said Bradley Ferrell, CEO at BayWa r.e. Power Solutions, Inc. "We are excited that our renewable energy expertise will help produce large scale green energy in the state of Nevada."

The new solar facility has the capacity to produce 17% of NGM's annual power demand and cut carbon emissions by 234 kilotons per year, significantly reducing NGM's reliance on carbon-based electricity sources.

"The BayWa r.e. team partnered with us to strategize material selection and procurement, manage construction while ensuring compliance to our project's requirement for Nevada-based labor, and commission both phases of our 200MW solar array. The project was completed safely, on time, and within budget," said Kevin Sessions, Head of Projects & Energy, Nevada Gold Mines.

SOURCE BayWa r.e. Power Solutions LLC

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.