

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tata Communications announced a collaboration with Palo Alto Networks to deliver cybersecurity solutions to global enterprises. Tata Communications will offer a cloud-delivered security solution that integrates network security, cloud security, ZTNA 2.0 capabilities and Secure Access Service Edge, by leveraging Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access platform - a cloud-based platform for network security services that offers security at the edge for end-users.



Vaibhav Dutta, Associate Vice President and Global Head-Cybersecurity Products & Services at Tata Communications, said: 'Our strategic collaboration with Palo Alto Networks stitches together all the essential solutions and tools into a single cloud and cybersecurity fabric - simplifying and streamlining enterprise security management.'



