Dienstag, 08.10.2024
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
WKN: A2QGZ0 | ISIN: SE0014583332 | Ticker-Symbol: BO6
Frankfurt
08.10.24
09:09 Uhr
0,068 Euro
+0,002
+3,65 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMILL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMILL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 08:45 Uhr
BoMill AB: BoMill receives order worth EUR 500,000 from Grupo Trimex

BoMill AB has received an order for BoMill InSight worth EUR 500,000, from Grupo Trimex, the leading flour milling group in Mexico. The order is a result of a successful collaboration with IP Global Tech & Machinery, the exclusive distributor of BoMill in Mexico.

Grupo Trimex was founded in 1995 after the merger of four flour mills in Mexico. Today the company is the leading flour miller in Mexico, operating different locations across the country, to produce and market a broad range of flour products.

The group is always striving to offer innovative, high-quality products that meet consumer needs while also taking responsibility for supporting Mexican businesses. The BoMill InSight solution will further optimize the use of locally produced wheat, improving sustainability and wheat supply efficiency.

The value of the order is EUR 500,000 for the supply and installation of BoMill InSight, in one of Grupo Trimex's flour mills. The delivery is scheduled for Q1 2025.

"We are really excited to receive this order from Grupo Trimex. and look forward to developing our collaboration with such a renowned group in the region.", said Andreas Jeppsson, CEO of BoMill AB.

This press release contains inside information that BoMill AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on October 08, 2024, at 08:45 CET.

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 (0)727 00 11 82 -E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com


