WKN: A2QGZ0 | ISIN: SE0014583332 | Ticker-Symbol: BO6
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 08:08
0,054 Euro
-3,60 % -0,002
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOMILL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOMILL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 08:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BoMill AB: BoMill Q1 Report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

FOCUSING ON GROWTH AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"In Q1 2025, we moved forward with key customer projects, strengthened our sales pipeline, and secured a strategic partnership to enhance BoMill InSight. We are well-positioned to drive growth and operational efficiency in a dynamic global market."

Net sales and income for the first quarter (January - March 2025)

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 2 342 (KSEK 3 054).
  • Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -4 895 (KSEK -4 164).
  • Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,04 (SEK -0,04).
  • Cash flow during the first quarter amounted to KSEK -6 711 (KSEK -8 219).
  • As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents in the Company amounted to KSEK 10 468 (KSEK 4 302).

Highlights during the first quarter

  • On February 10, 2025 BoMill announced funding from Eurostars for a project in collaboration with GrainSense Oy.

Highlights after the end of the period

  • On April 28, 2025 BoMill announced the appointment of Roberto Rouco as Regional Sales Manager.

BoMill Q1 report can be found on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com/investors/reports)

For more information about BoMill, please contact:

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 727 001 182 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB - www.skmg.se

For more information about BoMill, please visit www.bomill.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
