BoMill AB: BoMill receives an order worth EUR 515,000 from UK cooperative Camgrain

BoMill AB has received an order for BoMill InSight worth EUR 515,000 from the UK's largest grain cooperative Camgrain Stores Ltd.

Established in 1983 by a group of farmers, the agricultural cooperative Camgrain provides centralized grain storage, processing, and marketing services to its members, aiming to maximize returns through efficient logistics and access to premium markets. The co-operative operates three sites located in Cambridge, Linton, and Northampton, offering services such as blending, cleaning, drying, conditioning, and quality testing to meet premium market specifications. Approximately 500,000 tons of grain are stored and processed annually by the company.

The value of this order is EUR 515,000 and includes the supply and installation of BoMill InSight, at the Camgrain's site in Cambridge. The installation is scheduled for Q1 2026.

"This order marks an important milestone for BoMill in our growth journey with the first installation in the UK market. We look forward to deepening the collaboration and contributing to the continued success of Camgrain" said Andreas Jeppsson, CEO of BoMill AB.".

"At Camgrain, we are constantly looking for new ways to maximise the returns to our farmer members. From our team meeting the BoMill team in Malmö and seeing BoMill InSight in operation at Port Helsingborg, to their recent visit to Camgrain to test it on UK Wheat and Barley, we can see the tremendous opportunity to add value to our grain bulks. We see BoMill as an ideal company for Camgrain to partner with and are excited by the benefits the BoMill InSight will provide, turning even challenging harvests into opportunities", stated Steven Atherton, Finance Director of Camgrain

