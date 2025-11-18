BoMill AB: BoMill appoints new CFO

BoMill AB (publ) has appointed Alexandra Persson as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Alexandra will assume the position no later than March 2026 and will be part of the company's Management Team.

Alexandra Persson has significant experience in finance and accounting. She currently serves as Finance Director at the IT-company itm8 Sverige and previously held the position of Senior Audit Associate at PwC. She holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Lund University with a focus on accounting and auditing.

Alexandra will assume her new role no later than March 2026 and will work closely with current CFO Cajsa Kapoor during a transition period to ensure continuity in BoMill's financial governance.

"We welcome Alexandra Persson as our new CFO. Her broad experience and strong drive will be instrumental to fulfill the company's strategic and operational objectives", comments Andreas Jeppsson, CEO at BoMill.

"BoMill has a strong commercial potential. I look forward to contributing to the company's exciting growth journey", says Alexandra Persson, incoming CFO of BoMill.

Andreas Jeppsson, CEO - Phone: +46 (0)727 00 11 82 - E-mail: andreas.jeppsson@bomill.com

