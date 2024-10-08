

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU)), an AI and internet company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Junjie as its Interim Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.



The company appointed its current finance chief Rong Luo as Executive Vice President of Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group or MEG.



Junjie will transition from his current position as Senior Vice President and Head of MEG.



'This management rotation underscores Baidu's ongoing commitment to fostering executive leadership development, optimizing organizational structure and supporting Baidu's long-term growth objective,' the company said.



Junjie, who joined Baidu in June 2019, has served as a Senior Vice President of the company and the head of the Baidu MEG since May 2022.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News