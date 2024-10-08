SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC Beneway Welcomes Industry Leader Paul Fetscher as Director - President of Great American Brokerage, Esteemed Speaker, Columnist, and Chair of National Conferences, More Top Talent Joins to Accelerate Beneway's IPO Proces

Paul Fetscher joins SUIC Beneway as Director, will soon begin the process for filing of its registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC for an IPO.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) today announced that SUIC Beneway names industry leader Paul Fetscher as Director. Paul G.W. Fetscher, CCIM, CRX, CLS, is currently the President of Great American Brokerage Inc. based in New York. Past President of New York State Commercial Association of Realtors, Past President of Greater NY Metro CCIM Chapter. He was first working on food courts in 1973, and was chair of two airport retail conventions. He is an expert in consulting in retail concept, design and development for restaurants, lifestyle centers, downtown redevelopment, urban renewal, regional malls, specialty and entertainment centers, factory outlet centers and airports. For more information about the Great American Brokerage, Inc., visit its website https://www.restaurantexpert.com/great-american-brokerage-restaurant-real-estate-locations-about

Paul Fetscher is also a director of Long Island Commercial Network and a guest columnist in the Nation's Restaurant News, Dealmakers, Retail Vacancy Reporter, Entertainment & Specialty Projects Magazine, among others. He has been a featured speaker at MUFSO (the Multiple Unit Food Service Organization) and was a keynote speaker at the opening of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame. He was selected as a restaurant consultant in diverse geographical locations including Hawaii, Alaska, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Thailand, and United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Festival City, a multi-use project that will include the world's most extensive collection of restaurants.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings and Beneway USA will begin the process for filing of its registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock this October.

SUIC and Beneway believe this IPO will provide special flexibility to pursue profitable growth and fulfill our mission to bring together more US suppliers, distribution channels, and modern kitchen and food processing facilities. This IPO is not just a mere financial event; it's a pivotal moment that underscores the robust potential and strategic direction of Beneway USA, promising a bright and prosperous future for all stakeholders involved, occurring at a fortuitous time as the market shows strong investor appetite for restaurant stocks and expects high valuation.

"SUIC is the biggest investor and shareholder and a major US operating partner of Beneway. Our group is inviting more talents and experts to join us to accelerate business expansion and IPO. This transaction will facilitate more resources for us to boost our investment and operational capacity and reinforce our shareholder structure. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation with a clear growth forecast, leveraging our strategic investments and partnerships to create more lucrative value for our shareholders and customers. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, customers, vendors, and partners and look forward to a successful year ahead." said Hank Wang, CEO.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com