Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company"), through its water filtration subsidiary, Toppen Health, Inc. ("Toppen" or "Toppen Health"), is excited to announce that as of September 26, 2024, certain models of its water filtration solutions have received the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA") Group certification of "Class 6811 43 PLUMBING - DRINKING WATER TREATMENT SYSTEMS - Certified to CSA B483.1."

CSA certification and the approval to put the CSA mark on its products indicates that Toppen's UltraSafe series of water filters with proprietary MicronGuard have been tested against and have met the requirements for safety and performance in Canada.

UltraSafe-Toppen's flagship offering-is a three-stage water filtration system designed and independently certified to eliminate 99.99% of any bacteria, pathogens, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance ("PFAS" or "forever chemicals"), pharmaceuticals, and microplastics in drinking water, while also retaining the necessary nutrients and minerals that make it healthy as well as safe. The UltraSafe series of filters has multiple installation options. They can be installed at a water source's point of entry in the home or business or via other source-specific options (i.e. under sink).

"Obtaining CSA certification allows us to now enter the Canadian marketplace," says Owen Boyd, CEO of Toppen. "While our filters have been developed and manufactured with the highest standards in mind, adding the CSA mark provides an additional layer of confidence for consumers who need clean, safe water in their homes and offices. The Company has already been active in introducing the products to potential distributors in Canada and now we can begin executing distribution agreements and taking sales orders."

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

Toppen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based innovative health and wellness company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world as they strive to provide access to clean and safe water.

