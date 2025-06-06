Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion Therapeutic" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's audit committee and board of directors approved a change in the Company's auditors from DNTW Toronto LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Horizon Assurance LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), effective June 6, 2025.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports for the two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period after the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued and preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The change of auditor notice and associated materials have been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic is a forward-thinking business within the health and wellness sector with a diverse portfolio of intellectual property. With a commitment to innovation and transformative solutions, the Company is poised to drive positive change to redefine the boundaries of health and wellness.

Toppen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aion Therapeutic, is a US-based innovative health and wellness company dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art water filtration solutions. With a focus on innovation, affordability, and sustainability, Toppen's water filtration solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers, businesses, and industries around the world as they strive to provide access to clean and safe water.

