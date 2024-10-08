

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Muted sentiment prevailed in world markets ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the CPI readings from the U.S. on Thursday. Concerns about the Middle East conflict as well as the lack of further stimulus measures from China also weighed heavily on market sentiment.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the next Fed review in November has increased to 89 percent from 84 percent a week earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. China opened higher after the holidays whereas major Asian markets closed in the red.



Dollar Index has edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices slipped amidst profit booking even as markets geared for the next action on the war front. Gold prices edged up. Major cryptocurrencies are trading in the red zone.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,020.10 up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,720.00, up 0.42% Germany's DAX at 19,098.25, up 0.02% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,217.61, down 1.04% France's CAC 40 at 7,541.15, down 0.46% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,952.85, down 0.34% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,907.50, down 1.26% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,176.90, down 0.35% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,489.78, up 4.59% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,926.79, down 9.41%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0983, up 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.3101, up 0.14% USD/JPY at 147.93, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6740, down 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3639, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 102.41, down 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.031%, up 0.05% Germany at 2.2530%, up 0.13% France at 3.031%, up 0.33% U.K. at 4.2390%, up 0.69% Japan at 0.924%, down 0.22%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $79.56, down 1.69%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $75.81, down 1.72%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,666.75, up 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,467.63, down 0.69% Ethereum at $2,430.99, down 0.89% BNB at $574.39, up 0.84% Solana at $144.13, down 1.68% XRP at $0.5306, down 0.46%.



