ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ethisphere Recognizes Labcorp with Compliance Leader Verification

Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that Labcorp earned the coveted Compliance Leader Verification from August 2024 through December 2025.

Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities.

"Congratulations to the Labcorp team for achieving Compliance Leader Verification recognition," said Eric Jorgenson, Director, Data & Services for Ethisphere. "The review team was impressed by Labcorp's commitment to a speak-up ethical culture with policies and processes in place for employees to report issues and have concerns addressed. This is just one aspect of a very robust program founded in the company's values."

"Ethics and integrity are at the heart of everything we do and integral to our mission to improve health and improve lives," said Tracy Strong, Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer for Labcorp. "We are honored to receive this recognition as it's a testament to Labcorp's commitment to uncompromising integrity in how we relate to each other, our patients, our clients and the communities we serve."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders. Labcorp also chose to conduct an Ethical Culture survey to assess employee perceptions across eight pillars of an ethical culture.

Labcorp's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine and The Ethicast podcast. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. Learn more about Ethisphere at https://www.ethisphere.com.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA, and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com.

###

Media Contact - Ethisphere
Anne Walker
Anne.Walker@Ethisphere.com

Media Contact - Labcorp
Kimbrel Arculeo
336-436-8263
Media@Labcorp.com

SOURCE: Ethisphere



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
