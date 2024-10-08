Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") announces it is in ongoing discussions with multiple parties to explore a range of strategic options to advance its projects. These discussions have been active for several months, with management carefully evaluating each opportunity. Many of the current proposals do not align with the company's strategic objectives at this time there is no assurances that any of these options will amount to anything.

The opportunities under consideration include potential buyouts, joint venture agreements, and the potential of gold production from oxide materials at Kinsley Mountain. Management is committed to balancing short, medium, and long-term value creation for all shareholders as we assess these options.

While these discussions are ongoing and no decisions have been finalized, we are pleased to announce that the company is evaluating the necessary steps to potentially advance the oxide gold deposit at Kinsley Mountain towards production. This evaluation may include the preparation of key technical studies, such as a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), and Feasibility Study (FS), which are essential to making an informed decision on whether to move forward.

The Kinsley Project was a historical past-producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near surface open pit oxide gold between 1995-1999 when Gold was under 400 USD per ounce.

We are inclined to pursue this direction due to the potential for cash flow from oxide gold production, which could potentially provide funding for further exploration activities without additional dilution to CopAur Minerals' shareholders. Given the current record-high gold prices, we believe this opportunity warrants thorough exploration.

In the coming weeks, we aim to provide shareholders with updates on several key areas, including potential additions to the management team, our evaluation of various financing options, and developments with strategic partners. Additionally, we will offer greater clarity on the team's qualifications and our track record moving forward.

CopAur CEO, Jeremy Yaseniuk commented, "We would like to express our gratitude to our shareholders for their continued patience as we carefully navigate these opportunities. Please rest assured that we are focused on maximizing the value of our assets for the benefit of our shareholders. As a significant shareholder myself, my interests are fully aligned with yours, and I look forward to providing more specific updates on our initiatives in the near future."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's plans or future performance. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans and results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking including the potential for advancing the oxide gold deposit at Kinsely towards production or at all, the initiation of and timing to prepare technical studies including a PEA, PFS or FS on the Kinsley Mountain Project, the ability of the Company to evaluate or advance financing options for the Company. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties including the price of gold which may negatively affect the economic feasibility of the Company's mineral projects, making a production decision, the costs associated with the construction and operation of any production facility, the financing requirements associated with advancing any mineral project to production and various other factors and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements should not be read as indications, assurances or guarantees of future plans or performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not any decisions will be made or that such results will be or can be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions or plans on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that its actual plans or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225948

SOURCE: CopAur Minerals Inc.