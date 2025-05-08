Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Thorne Solutions LLC, based in Carson City, Nevada, to support permitting efforts at the Company's Kinsley Mountain and Troy Canyon gold projects, both located in Nevada. These two projects are past-producing gold mines with potential for near-term advancement.

A recent site visit was conducted by Copaur management in Nevada, including an on-site meeting with the team at Thorne Solutions LLC, a consultancy with extensive experience in securing exploration and production permits in the state. Thorne Solutions specializes in guiding mining projects through the regulatory process from initial drilling through to production or restart.

As part of the site visit, additional samples were collected from the Troy Canyon Gold Mine and have been submitted to ALS Laboratories for processing and analysis.

Jeremy Yaseniuk, CEO of Copaur Minerals, commented, "Both Kinsley and Troy Canyon are compelling projects that we believe hold strong potential for renewed development. The Kinsley project last operated under Alta Gold in the 1990s but was shut down in 1997 after only two years of production. Operations and equipment were relocated to Reno in anticipation of a larger-scale operation that, for various reasons, did not proceed. Troy Canyon produced gold for just 14 months before being abruptly shut down due to the enforcement of a 1935 U.S. Congressional law prohibiting private gold production. During our recent site visit, we were amazed to see ore carts and buckets still full-frozen in time since the last day of work."

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 3,000,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share and are valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

Forward Looking Information

