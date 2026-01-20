Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") has been awarded a contract to develop the Kinsley Mountain Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA").

GRE is a Denver-based engineering firm specializing in the mining industry and offering a full range of mining consulting services including mine design, plant design, capital and operating cost estimation, and metallurgical and environmental support services. GRE will prepare a NI 43-101 compliant PEA for the Kinsley Project. This will include a review and update of the NI 43-101 Technical Report completed by Mine Development Associates in 2021 and incorporate information from the updated Kinsley geological model that is currently being prepared by APEX Geoscience in Vancouver.

GRE were selected after a competitive bidding process involving three highly regarded engineering services firms with experience in developing gold heap leach projects in Nevada. All bids were subject to review by CopAur and their owner's team with GRE deemed to best meet the Company's needs in terms of completeness, cost and timing of delivery.

"GRE have previous experience working with the CopAur owner's team, and have worked with APEX Geoscience of similar projects, so it's a good fit all around. We expect the report to be completed in late March or early April which is consistent with the overall schedule for developing the Kinsley project," commented Andrew Neale.

About CopAur: CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich gold mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold project located in the Kinsley Mountains in Eastern Nevada, approximately 80 km SSW of West Wendover.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280853

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.