ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), announced today that Rottendorf Pharma, a prominent contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Germany, has chosen ValGenesis VLMS to digitize its corporate validation process.

With more than 95 years of experience, Rottendorf Pharma specializes in developing, manufacturing and packaging formulations and analytical methods for oral solid dosage forms within the pharmaceutical industry. Their services cater to both pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company is fully foundation-owned with a long-term orientation partnership approach which creates a significant advantage for customers.

Rottendorf Pharma chose ValGenesis VLMS because of its capability to streamline and standardize processes coupled with the intuitive user interface of VLMS 5.0. Moreover, ValGenesis' cost-effectiveness and the responsiveness of their team solidified their decision. Ultimately, Rottendorf Pharma saw ValGenesis VLMS as an innovative, technologically advanced solution with a clear roadmap for future enhancements.

"As a crucial player in Germany's pharmaceutical supply chain, Rottendorf Pharma is poised for a manufacturing transformation with ValGenesis VLMS," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "Their selection of our digital validation platform aligns perfectly with their commitment to both quality and rapid drug delivery. This partnership exemplifies ValGenesis' dedication to supporting the advanced needs of the CDMO industry."

"After a thorough comparison of two software providers, we chose ValGenesis VLMS because it aligns perfectly with our needs, offering the specific functions and tools required to streamline and digitize our processes. The software's advanced technology and clear roadmap for future innovation ensure that it will continue to deliver value and support our growth," says Markus Krellmann, Head of QA Data Quality Compliance, at Rottendorf Pharma.

About Rottendorf Pharma

Rottendorf Pharma operates as a contract manufacturer and developer specializing in oral solid dosage forms. Their unique company structure and corporate philosophy are reflected in three key service concepts: Total Process Ownership (TPO©), Total Technological Mastering (TTM), and Total Supply Integrity (TSI). These principles position Rottendorf Pharma as a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) with a strong customer focus, consistently delivering substantial value to their clients. For more information, visit www.rottendorf.com

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

