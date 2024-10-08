

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. State Department has announced that its Bureau of Consular Affairs is reducing processing times for passports to 4-6 weeks, down from its previous commitment of 6-8 weeks.



This announcement comes after months of issuing passports well under the 6-8 week duration, showing the progress to continuously improve the efficiency, equity, and accessibility of the U.S. passport application process.



The updated 4-6 week processing time applies to both applications submitted by paper or online.



The State Department said that for Americans in need of expedited service for U.S. passports, the processing time will again come down to 2-3 weeks. These processing times begin when an application is received by the State Department and do not include mailing times.



The State Department had announced in September that Americans who wish to renew their passport have the option to use the Online Passport Renewal system, a secure online process that will save time and effort. Online Passport Renewal is available at Travel.State.Gov/renewonline.



