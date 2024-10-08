First-ever demo of connected in-cabin vital signs monitoring will debut at AutoSens Europe, featuring OMNIVISION's state-of-the-art CMOS image sensor and Philips' vital signs camerai for automotive software

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch display technology, and Philips, a global technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation in healthcare and consumer lifestyle, today announced they will jointly demonstrate a prototype of the world's first in-cabin connected well-being monitoring solution at AutoSens Europe, taking place October 8-10, 2024, at Palau de Congressos, Barcelona, Spain.

The in-cabin health and well-being system monitors vital signs such as pulse and breathing ratei. The data may enable customization of comfort settings while driving, such as intelligently adapting media, climate, lighting, seating, engine modes, scent and more. It will also help enable timed delivery of vehicle notifications or make adaptive route and break suggestionsii

"Automotive OEMs are continuously looking to add value and differentiate their brands by adding novel features that increase the comfort level in cars," said Ritesh Agarwal, senior automotive marketing manager, OMNIVISION. "As a leading supplier of image sensors for the automotive market, we have partnered with Philips, a renowned health and well-being technology software provider, to develop vital signs monitoring solution particularly tailored to the automotive industry, which has the potential to be connected to the comfort and safety settings of the car. This in-cabin solution will bring added value to automotive consumers and shorten time to market for tier-one automotive OEMs."

"By collaborating with OMNIVISION, we have demonstrated that camera sensors already available in the automotive industry are capable of accurately measuring vital signs such as pulse rate and breathing rate," said Laurens Pronk, business development manager EMEA, Philips. "Philips has over 20 years of experience in developing and clinically validating patented vital signs monitoring algorithms for various sensor technologies. We have partnered with OMNIVISION, an industry leader in in-cabin automotive image sensors, to leverage our joint capabilities and demonstrate this state-of-the-art technology during AutoSens Europe."

The demonstrated prototype combines Philips' vital signs camera for automotive software with OMNIVISION's state-of-the-art OX05B1S CMOS image sensor, a 5-megapixel (MP) RGB-IR backside illuminated (BSI) global shutter sensor for in-cabin monitoring systems. The image sensor features Nyxel® technology, which uses novel silicon semiconductor architectures and processes to achieve the industry leading quantum efficiency at the 940nm near-infrared (NIR) wavelength. This enables the OX05B1S to detect and recognize objects that other image sensors would miss under extremely low lighting conditions, providing higher performance in-cabin camera capabilities. An advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled OAX4600 image signal processor seamlessly processes the data from the image sensor for the med-tech system.

For more information, contact an OMNIVISION sales representative at www.ovt.com/contact-sales or visit OMNIVISION at AutoSens Europe, Booth 300.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, machine vision and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology, deep clinical, and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

OMNIVISION®, Nyxel® and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

_______________

i For technology demonstration purposes only. Prior to commercial distribution appropriate regulatory authorizations for the intended market will be obtained by the legal manufacturer of the end-product.

ii This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by any global regulatory agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008416250/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sandy Fewkes

Kiterocket

+1 408.529.9685

sfewkes@kiterocket.com

Company Contact:

DeAnn Liu

OMNIVISION

+1 408.916.2536

deann.liu@ovt.com