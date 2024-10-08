

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) said on Tuesday that its third-quarter sequential revenue growth is now expected to be above the midpoint of its previously issued guidance of $205 million to $216 million.



Excluding items, gross margin is now expected to be in the upper half of the company's original 46 percent to 47 percent guidance range.



Silicon Motion is scheduled to release its third quarter financial results on October 30.



SIMO was trading up by 4.49 percent at $62.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



