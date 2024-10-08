

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced? that it is awarding $10 million to the California Office of the Small Business Advocate to support small business growth in the state.



California's State Small Business Credit initiative will be supported by $16.25 million in matching funds.



Part of?the Biden-Harris Administration's economic agenda, this program provides funding to connect underserved and very small businesses to the capital needed to participate in key Investing in America supply chains, including electric vehicle manufacturing, semiconductor manufacturing, construction, transportation, clean energy generation, and more. The SBOP was designed to catalyze additional private sector investment by supporting small business technical assistance services like accounting and legal services.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News